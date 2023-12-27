Alexander Kerfoot and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Does a bet on Kerfoot interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kerfoot has averaged 17:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Kerfoot has a goal in four of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kerfoot has a point in 12 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Kerfoot has an assist in 10 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Kerfoot's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 33 Games 4 21 Points 3 4 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

