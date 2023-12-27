The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2) on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Avalanche have lost five in a row away and the Coyotes are riding a three-game home winning streak.

During the past 10 games for the Coyotes (5-5-0), their offense has totaled 27 goals while their defense has given up 25 goals. They have recorded 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (17.6%).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's contest.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Coyotes 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+135)

Coyotes (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (17-14-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have required OT this season.

Arizona has earned 14 points (6-5-2) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes scored just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Arizona has six points (3-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 20 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (13-5-2).

This season, Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered 15 points with a record of 7-5-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 7-2-1 (15 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 22 games, going 10-11-1 to record 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.65 Goals Scored 3.06 18th 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.88 11th 9th 32.3 Shots 27.1 30th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 31.3 22nd 10th 23.62% Power Play % 23.21% 11th 6th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 14th

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

