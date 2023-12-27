Coyotes vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2) on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Avalanche have lost five in a row away and the Coyotes are riding a three-game home winning streak.
During the past 10 games for the Coyotes (5-5-0), their offense has totaled 27 goals while their defense has given up 25 goals. They have recorded 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (17.6%).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's contest.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Coyotes 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (17-14-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have required OT this season.
- Arizona has earned 14 points (6-5-2) in its 13 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Coyotes scored just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.
- Arizona has six points (3-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 20 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (13-5-2).
- This season, Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered 15 points with a record of 7-5-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 7-2-1 (15 points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 22 games, going 10-11-1 to record 21 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|2nd
|3.65
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|18th
|12th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|11th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|27.1
|30th
|9th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|22nd
|10th
|23.62%
|Power Play %
|23.21%
|11th
|6th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.2%
|14th
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
