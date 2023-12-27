Two clubs on major runs will clash when the Arizona Coyotes (three straight victories at home) host the Colorado Avalanche (five straight losses on the road) on Wednesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 4-1 COL 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 95 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 10th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 101 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 33 12 18 30 16 19 48.1% Matias Maccelli 33 6 18 24 26 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 33 10 12 22 26 30 44.5% Alexander Kerfoot 33 4 17 21 9 14 49.8% Lawson Crouse 32 14 6 20 13 10 36.2%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 14th in goals against, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players