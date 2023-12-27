When the Colorado Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (starting at 9:00 PM ET), Nathan MacKinnon and Clayton Keller should be among the best players to watch.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is a top offensive contributor for his team with 30 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 games (playing 19:25 per game).

Matias Maccelli is a top contributor for Arizona, with 24 total points this season. In 33 games, he has netted six goals and provided 18 assists.

This season, Nick Schmaltz has scored 10 goals and contributed 12 assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 5-7-2 record this season, with a .906 save percentage (27th in the league). In 15 games, he has 394 saves, and has conceded 41 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors (54 points), via registered 18 goals and 36 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has chipped in with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists).

Cale Makar has 39 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 31 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 22 goals (2.84 goals against average) and recorded 213 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.65 Goals Scored 3.06 18th 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.88 11th 9th 32.3 Shots 27.1 30th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 31.3 22nd 10th 23.62% Power Play % 23.21% 11th 6th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.