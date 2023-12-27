Player prop bet odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Clayton Keller and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Keller's 30 points are important for Arizona. He has 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Matias Maccelli is a top offensive contributor for Arizona with 24 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 18 assists in 33 games.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nick Schmaltz has 22 points so far, including 10 goals and 12 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, with 54 points in 34 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has 42 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 25 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.