Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing off versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 128-114 loss to the Mavericks (his most recent action) Booker put up 20 points and 10 assists.

In this article we will look at Booker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.4 27.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.4 Assists 7.5 8.3 8.0 PRA -- 41.1 40.8 PR -- 32.8 32.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Booker has made 9.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.7% of his team's total makes.

Booker is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 108.3 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets are 19th in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 34 41 4 8 4 0 0 10/30/2022 35 30 3 6 1 0 1

