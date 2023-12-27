Eric Gordon and his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 128-114 loss against the Mavericks, Gordon tallied 14 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.2 11.7 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.0 Assists -- 2.8 2.2 PRA -- 18.1 15.9 PR -- 15.3 13.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Rockets

Gordon has taken 11.0 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.1% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.6 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 108.3 points per game.

The Rockets allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Rockets give up 23.3 assists per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, sixth in the NBA.

