Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 27?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jason Zucker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zucker stats and insights
- Zucker has scored in five of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Zucker has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:16
|Home
|W 6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.