The Arizona Coyotes, including Jason Zucker, take the ice Wednesday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Zucker in the Coyotes-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Zucker vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker's plus-minus this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is -1.

In five of 26 games this year, Zucker has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zucker has recorded a point in a game nine times this year out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 26 games played.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Zucker hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zucker Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 4 10 Points 2 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.