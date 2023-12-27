The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 19, Nurkic put up nine points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 109-104 loss against the Trail Blazers.

Below, we break down Nurkic's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 15.0 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 12.3 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 26.3 31.1 PR -- 22.4 27.3



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Nurkic has made 4.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.3% of his team's total makes.

Nurkic's Suns average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 108.3 points per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 23.3 per game, best in the league.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 27 14 5 2 1 1 0 10/28/2022 32 27 15 1 1 3 1

