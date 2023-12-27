On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Juuso Valimaki going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Valimaki has picked up four assists on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:56 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:58 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

