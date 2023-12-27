Kevin Durant and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Durant totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-114 loss versus the Mavericks.

Below, we dig into Durant's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.3 28.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.5 PRA -- 42 39.1 PR -- 36.5 33.6 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 20.2% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, giving up 108.3 points per game.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Rockets give up 23.3 assists per game, best in the league.

The Rockets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.