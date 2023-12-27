The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Crouse? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 16:33 on the ice per game.

Crouse has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Crouse has a point in 16 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Crouse has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Crouse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 6 20 Points 4 14 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

