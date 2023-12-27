Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on December 26
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on December 26
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on December 26
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 27
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clovis West High School at Valley Christian High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:15 PM MT on December 27
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinnacle High School at Bakersfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gonzaga Preparatory School at Desert Mountain High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood High School at Pacifica Christian High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: La Verne, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Houston Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Damien High School at Sunnyslope High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: La Verne, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brophy College Preparatory at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Capital Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basha High School at Centennial High School - Corona
- Game Time: 8:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: La Verne, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.