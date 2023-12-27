Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on December 26

12:00 AM AZT on December 26 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westwood High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on December 26

12:00 AM AZT on December 26 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Red Mountain High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on December 26

12:00 AM AZT on December 26 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McClintock High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 27

10:00 AM AZT on December 27 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Clovis West High School at Valley Christian High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 27

11:30 AM AZT on December 27 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy

Game Time: 12:15 PM MT on December 27

12:15 PM MT on December 27 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinnacle High School at Bakersfield Christian High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 27

1:00 PM AZT on December 27 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gonzaga Preparatory School at Desert Mountain High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 27

4:00 PM AZT on December 27 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood High School at Pacifica Christian High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 27

3:30 PM PT on December 27 Location: La Verne, CA

La Verne, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Mesa at Houston Christian High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 27

5:30 PM AZT on December 27 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Damien High School at Sunnyslope High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27

5:30 PM PT on December 27 Location: La Verne, CA

La Verne, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brophy College Preparatory at Notre Dame Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 27

7:00 PM AZT on December 27 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder Creek High School at Capital Christian High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM AZT on December 27

8:30 PM AZT on December 27 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Basha High School at Centennial High School - Corona