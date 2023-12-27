In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Mathew Dumba to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Dumba has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:37 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:37 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

