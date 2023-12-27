Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Maccelli in that upcoming Coyotes-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Maccelli has a goal in six of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 22 of 33 games this season, Maccelli has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Maccelli has had an assist in a game 16 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Maccelli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Maccelli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 33 Games 6 24 Points 2 6 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

