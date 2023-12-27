On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Nick Bjugstad going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

  • Bjugstad has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Bjugstad averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:29 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:41 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

