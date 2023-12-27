Nick Bjugstad will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche play on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Bjugstad intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad's plus-minus this season, in 17:36 per game on the ice, is +4.

In six of 33 games this year, Bjugstad has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bjugstad has registered a point in a game 19 times this year out of 33 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 14 of 33 games played.

Bjugstad's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Bjugstad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 33 Games 4 20 Points 2 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

