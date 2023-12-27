The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in eight of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Schmaltz has picked up six goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:33 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:25 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:23 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:15 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 21:58 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

