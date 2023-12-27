The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Schmaltz among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Schmaltz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Schmaltz has averaged 20:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Schmaltz has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schmaltz has a point in 16 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 33 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Schmaltz hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 33 Games 6 22 Points 5 10 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

