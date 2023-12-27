Pima County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pima County, Arizona today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Paul II High School - Plano at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.