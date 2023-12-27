Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 27?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Sean Durzi to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Durzi stats and insights
- Durzi has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- Durzi's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|4:02
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:44
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
