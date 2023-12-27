At Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (14-15) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Rockets (15-13) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and AZFamily.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Rockets matchup.

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Space City Home Network and AZFamily Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Suns vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Suns have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 114.5 (15th in the NBA).

The Rockets outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 111.8 points per game, 24th in league, and giving up 108.3 per contest, second in NBA) and have a +97 scoring differential.

These teams score 226.3 points per game between them, 1.8 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.8 points per game combined, 1.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston is 19-9-0 ATS this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 28.5 -105 30.3 Devin Booker 26.5 -125 27.4 Jusuf Nurkic 12.5 -111 12.1

Suns and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +800 +400 - Rockets +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.