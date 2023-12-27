Suns vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (14-15) are favored (-1.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.
Suns vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-1.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 19 times.
- The average point total in Phoenix's games this year is 229, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns are 11-18-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored 19 times and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.
- Phoenix has a record of 10-9, a 52.6% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 55.6% chance to win.
Suns vs Rockets Additional Info
Suns vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|19
|65.5%
|114.5
|226.3
|114.5
|222.8
|229.2
|Rockets
|9
|32.1%
|111.8
|226.3
|108.3
|222.8
|221.8
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have covered the spread once, and are 3-7 overall, over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total three times.
- Phoenix has a worse record against the spread in home games (5-11-0) than it does in away games (6-7-0).
- The Suns average 114.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 108.3 the Rockets allow.
- Phoenix is 9-11 against the spread and 13-7 overall when scoring more than 108.3 points.
Suns vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|11-18
|6-13
|16-13
|Rockets
|19-9
|12-7
|10-18
Suns vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Suns
|Rockets
|114.5
|111.8
|16
|24
|9-11
|7-6
|13-7
|5-8
|114.5
|108.3
|15
|2
|6-5
|16-2
|7-4
|14-4
