The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (14-15) heading into their game against the Houston Rockets (15-13) currently features four players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 from Toyota Center.

The Suns head into this matchup following a 128-114 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Grayson Allen scored a team-high 32 points for the Suns in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Jusuf Nurkic C Questionable Personal 12.1 10.3 3.9 Josh Okogie SG Questionable Ankle 6.3 3.3 1.2 Bradley Beal SG Out Ankle 14.7 3.3 3.2

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1.5 224.5

