The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 11-10 overall.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fifth.

The Suns record 114.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 108.3 the Rockets give up.

Phoenix has a 13-7 record when scoring more than 108.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Suns are averaging 4.9 more points per game (116.7) than they are away from home (111.8).

Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, ceding 116.9 points per game, compared to 111.6 away from home.

When playing at home, the Suns are making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (11.7) than away from home (11.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in road games (35.7%).

Suns Injuries