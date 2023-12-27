How to Watch the Suns vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Suns vs Rockets Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 11-10 overall.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fifth.
- The Suns record 114.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 108.3 the Rockets give up.
- Phoenix has a 13-7 record when scoring more than 108.3 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Suns are averaging 4.9 more points per game (116.7) than they are away from home (111.8).
- Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, ceding 116.9 points per game, compared to 111.6 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Suns are making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (11.7) than away from home (11.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in road games (35.7%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Ankle
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Questionable
|Personal
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Ankle
