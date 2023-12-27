Kevin Durant is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets square off at Toyota Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Space City Home Network and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 30.3 points Durant has scored per game this season is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (28.5).

He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Durant has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 28.5-point over/under set for Devin Booker on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Booker has averaged 8.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 12.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 10.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (10.5).

Nurkic averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.