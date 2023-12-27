Will Travis Dermott Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 27?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Travis Dermott find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Dermott stats and insights
- Dermott is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Dermott has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Dermott recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
