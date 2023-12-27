The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Travis Dermott find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 19 games this season.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Dermott has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 103 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

