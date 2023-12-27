For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Zach Sanford a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford stats and insights

Sanford is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Sanford has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 103 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sanford recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:04 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 4-2 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 7:24 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

