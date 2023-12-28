Our projection model predicts the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners will beat the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, December 28 at 9:15 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Alamodome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (+2.5) Over (59.5) Oklahoma 34, Arizona 27

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 9-2-0 this year.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Arizona has an ATS record of 3-2.

The Wildcats have seen four of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Arizona games this season.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Sooners.

The Sooners' ATS record is 8-4-0 this year.

Oklahoma is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Seven of the Sooners' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

Oklahoma games this year have averaged a total of 61.0 points, 1.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 34.3 20.8 31.5 16 37.2 25.7 Oklahoma 43.2 22.3 51.7 20.8 34.8 22.4

