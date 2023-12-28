In this year's Alamo Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), versus the Arizona Wildcats. The action kicks off at 9:15 PM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 9:15 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Arizona is 9-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Oklahoma has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Sooners have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

