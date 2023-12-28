The Alamo Bowl features a matchup of the Arizona Wildcats (who are only 2.5-point favorites) and the Oklahoma Sooners on December 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Arizona sports the 27th-ranked defense this year (20.8 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 21st-best with 34.3 points per game. Oklahoma's defense ranks 80th in the FBS with 390.2 total yards allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks fifth-best by piling up 502.4 total yards per game.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs Oklahoma Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -2.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Arizona Recent Performance

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, averaging 494.3 total yards per game over that stretch (sixth-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 361.0 total yards per contest (64th).

Over the last three contests, the Wildcats have a top-25 offense, ranking fifth-best with 45.0 points per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as they've given up 24.0 points per game (22nd-worst) over the previous three games.

Over the last three contests, Arizona has a top-25 pass offense, ranking seventh-best with 355.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on the defensive side of the ball, as it has surrendered 221.3 passing yards per game (-7-worst) over the previous three tilts.

With 139.0 rushing yards per game on offense (-9-worst) and 139.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (22nd-worst) over the last three tilts, the Wildcats have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Arizona has gone over the total in each of its past three contests.

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona has posted a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Arizona games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Arizona has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has recorded 2,515 yards (209.6 ypg) on 217-of-295 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 851 yards on 123 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner. He's also caught 24 passes for 289 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has been handed the ball 79 times this year and racked up 345 yards (28.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's leads his squad with 1,242 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 receptions (out of 116 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 81 passes for 680 yards (56.7 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan has compiled 42 receptions for 500 yards, an average of 41.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Taylor Upshaw has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Jacob Manu, Arizona's leading tackler, has 66 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Treydan Stukes has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

