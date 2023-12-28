If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Everett High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy

Game Time: 12:01 AM MT on December 27

12:01 AM MT on December 27 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McClintock High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM AZT on December 28

10:00 AM AZT on December 28 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Christian High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM AZT on December 28

11:30 AM AZT on December 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Mountain High School at Boulder Creek High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 28

1:00 PM AZT on December 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bakersfield Christian High School at Brophy College Preparatory

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 28

4:00 PM AZT on December 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 28

5:30 PM AZT on December 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tempe Preparatory Academy at Heritage Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 28

5:30 PM AZT on December 28 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Timpview High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 28

7:00 PM AZT on December 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Christian High School at Mission College Preparatory