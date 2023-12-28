In this year's Fenway Bowl, the Boston College Eagles are double-digit underdogs (+10) against the SMU Mustangs. Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-10) 50.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends

SMU has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs have covered the spread six times this season (6-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Boston College has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

