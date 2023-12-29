Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alexander Kerfoot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Kerfoot stats and insights
- Kerfoot has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).
- Kerfoot has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Kerfoot's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|20:26
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
