For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alexander Kerfoot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in two games (three shots).

Kerfoot has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Kerfoot's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 20:26 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.