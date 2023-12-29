The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are traveling to face the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 foes at Haas Pavilion, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Cal Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the third ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 135th.

The Wildcats average 16.6 more points per game (92.5) than the Golden Bears give up (75.9).

Arizona is 8-2 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.5).

In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule