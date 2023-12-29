The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) go up against a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Cal matchup.

Arizona vs. Cal Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Cal Moneyline FanDuel Arizona (-16.5) 155.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Cal Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Cal has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this year.

The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Arizona lower (second-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (best).

The Wildcats have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.

Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.