Arizona vs. Cal: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) go up against a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Cal matchup.
Arizona vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-16.5)
|155.5
|-2000
|+980
Arizona vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
- Cal has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times this season.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Sportsbooks rate Arizona lower (second-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (best).
- The Wildcats have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.
- Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
