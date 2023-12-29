Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Arizona schools. Among those games is the Arizona Wildcats squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
No. 14 Arizona Wildcats at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.