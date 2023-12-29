Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners hit the field in the Alamo Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Arizona.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
No. 14 Arizona Wildcats at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.