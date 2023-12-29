The Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners hit the field in the Alamo Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Arizona.

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats at No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, December 28
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Arizona (-2.5)

