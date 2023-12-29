Friday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) going head-to-head at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 75, Arizona State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-5.3)

Stanford (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Stanford has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while Arizona State's ATS record this season is 3-8-0. The Cardinal are 6-3-0 and the Sun Devils are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 66.9 points per game, 327th in college basketball, while giving up 69.5 per outing, 138th in college basketball) and have a -29 scoring differential.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Arizona State accumulates rank 237th in the nation, 7.3 fewer than the 42.7 its opponents pull down.

Arizona State connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball) while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc (329th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 30.2%.

Arizona State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (72nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.