How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 347th.
- The Sun Devils put up 7.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (74.6).
- Arizona State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 74.6 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (69.5).
- In 2022-23, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (71.4).
- Beyond the arc, Arizona State sunk more triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30.0%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 89-84
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|L 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|L 65-46
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
