The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Arizona State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 347th.
  • The Sun Devils put up 7.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Cardinal give up to opponents (74.6).
  • Arizona State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 74.6 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (69.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (71.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arizona State sunk more triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30.0%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego L 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU L 79-59 Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern L 65-46 Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
1/4/2024 Utah - Desert Financial Arena

