Friday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Stanford Cardinal (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12), at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arizona State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank
76th 80.3 Points Scored 70.1 281st
292nd 76.0 Points Allowed 69.0 132nd
220th 35.8 Rebounds 36.1 210th
329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.6 289th
48th 9.3 3pt Made 6.3 289th
18th 18.0 Assists 13.0 215th
158th 11.6 Turnovers 10.6 80th

