The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The Cardinal are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stanford -5.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Arizona State's games this season have had an average of 136.5 points, 8.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Arizona State is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Stanford's .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Arizona State's .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 7 77.8% 78.4 145.3 74.6 144.1 148.9 Arizona State 3 27.3% 66.9 145.3 69.5 144.1 141.3

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Cardinal were 12-10-0 against the spread last season in Pac-12 play.

The Sun Devils average 7.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Cardinal give up (74.6).

Arizona State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 5-4-0 4-3 6-3-0 Arizona State 3-8-0 0-2 4-7-0

Arizona State vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford Arizona State 9-6 Home Record 10-5 2-8 Away Record 7-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.