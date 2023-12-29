Arizona vs. Cal December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) meeting the Arizona Wildcats (8-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arizona vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Arizona AVG
|Arizona Rank
|155th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|94.0
|2nd
|285th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|35th
|109th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|46.1
|2nd
|65th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|25th
|76th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|96th
|338th
|10.4
|Assists
|21.6
|2nd
|253rd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|241st
