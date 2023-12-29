Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) meeting the Arizona Wildcats (8-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Cal Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Caleb Love: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Keshad Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arizona vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank
155th 76.3 Points Scored 94.0 2nd
285th 75.6 Points Allowed 63.9 35th
109th 38.3 Rebounds 46.1 2nd
65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th
76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 96th
338th 10.4 Assists 21.6 2nd
253rd 12.8 Turnovers 12.6 241st

