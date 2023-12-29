Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) meeting the Arizona Wildcats (8-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Arizona vs. Cal Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Keshad Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kylan Boswell: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Newell: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank 155th 76.3 Points Scored 94.0 2nd 285th 75.6 Points Allowed 63.9 35th 109th 38.3 Rebounds 46.1 2nd 65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th 76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 96th 338th 10.4 Assists 21.6 2nd 253rd 12.8 Turnovers 12.6 241st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.