Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Idaho State Bengals versus the Montana State Bobcats is one of two games on the Friday college basketball schedule that has a Big Sky team in play.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Idaho State Bengals at Montana State Bobcats
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Weber State Wildcats at Montana Grizzlies
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
