The Phoenix Suns, with Bradley Beal, face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Beal totaled six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 139-122 loss versus the Knicks.

Let's look at Beal's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.2 PRA -- 21.2 PR -- 18 3PM 1.5 1.5



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Beal has made 5.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 2.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.5 threes per game, or 2.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Beal's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.7.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 121.0 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have allowed 27.9 per contest, 26th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Bradley Beal vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 33 17 4 10 1 3 1 12/2/2022 40 33 6 7 2 0 1 11/20/2022 41 26 4 5 3 0 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.