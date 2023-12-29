Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 29?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Clayton Keller going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- In 12 of 34 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on 12 shots.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 11 assists.
- Keller's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
