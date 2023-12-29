The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Does a wager on Keller intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Clayton Keller vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Keller has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In 12 of 34 games this season, Keller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Keller has a point in 21 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 34 games this year, Keller has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Keller's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Keller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 5 30 Points 3 12 Goals 2 18 Assists 1

