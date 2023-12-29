How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) on Friday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS is the spot to tune in to see the Coyotes and the Ducks square off.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info
|Coyotes vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs Ducks Prediction
|Coyotes vs Ducks Player Props
|Coyotes vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|Coyotes
|4-3 (F/OT) ANA
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|Ducks
|2-1 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 99 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Coyotes rank 17th in the NHL with 106 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|34
|12
|18
|30
|17
|20
|44.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|34
|6
|20
|26
|27
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|34
|10
|12
|22
|26
|32
|44.3%
|Lawson Crouse
|33
|15
|7
|22
|13
|10
|36.2%
|Nick Bjugstad
|34
|6
|15
|21
|10
|11
|51.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 3.3 goals per game (113 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 90 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Ducks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|34
|16
|9
|25
|11
|18
|50%
|Mason McTavish
|27
|10
|14
|24
|8
|7
|55.9%
|Troy Terry
|34
|9
|13
|22
|26
|22
|50%
|Adam Henrique
|33
|10
|9
|19
|4
|14
|53.3%
|Ryan Strome
|33
|3
|16
|19
|17
|15
|42.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.