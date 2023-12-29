Coyotes vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Colorado Avalanche, while the Ducks knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the past 10 contests for the Coyotes (5-5-0), their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has allowed 29 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (12.9%).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Friday's game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have an 18-14-2 record overall, with a 4-2-6 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- Arizona is 7-5-2 (16 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).
- Arizona has taken six points from the six games this season when it scored two goals (3-3-0 record).
- The Coyotes are 14-5-2 in the 21 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 30 points).
- In the 13 games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-5-1 record (15 points).
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 8-2-1 (17 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Coyotes finished 10-11-1 in those contests (21 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|15th
|3.12
|Goals Scored
|2.65
|29th
|11th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|22nd
|30th
|27.1
|Shots
|29.2
|27th
|21st
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|11th
|23.01%
|Power Play %
|21.5%
|15th
|20th
|78.85%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.87%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.