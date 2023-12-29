The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Colorado Avalanche, while the Ducks knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 in their last outing.

In the past 10 contests for the Coyotes (5-5-0), their offense has put up 26 goals while their defense has allowed 29 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (12.9%).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Friday's game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+115)

Ducks (+115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have an 18-14-2 record overall, with a 4-2-6 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Arizona is 7-5-2 (16 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).

Arizona has taken six points from the six games this season when it scored two goals (3-3-0 record).

The Coyotes are 14-5-2 in the 21 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 30 points).

In the 13 games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-5-1 record (15 points).

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 8-2-1 (17 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Coyotes finished 10-11-1 in those contests (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 30th 27.1 Shots 29.2 27th 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 11th 23.01% Power Play % 21.5% 15th 20th 78.85% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 15th

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

